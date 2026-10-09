External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos Hessebon on Friday, covering areas such as trade, investment, technology, maritime, security, and culture.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cote d'Ivoire on the final leg of his three-nation tour of African countries, said he was delighted to meet Foreign Minister Hessebon.

"Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture," he said in a post on social media.

They also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening multilateral engagement and the India-African Union partnership.

"The India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South-South solidarity," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar, who was welcomed at the airport by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Berhanu Tsegaye, earlier said that he looks "forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership." "The visit will feature high-level discussions with significant potential to further elevate the multifaceted partnership between Ethiopia and India to greater heights," Tsegaye posted on social media.

He said that the discussions will be "aimed at taking the multifaceted bilateral partnership between our two nations to greater heights." During his stay in Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission conference, which will be attended by Indian ambassadors in the region.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia from Cote d'Ivoire, where he held talks with the country's top leadership and discussed bilateral ties.