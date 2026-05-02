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Jaishankar makes stopover in Zurich en route to 3-nation Caribbean visit

Jaishankar embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his virtual address at a conference titled “India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made a brief stopover in Zurich on Saturday while en route to his official visit to Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Embassy of India in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein, in a post on X, said Jaishankar was received at Zurich Airport by Anoop Dhingra, Minister (Commerce), upon his arrival.

"Hon'ble EAM S Jaishankar was extended a hearty welcome at Zurich Airport, Switzerland, en route to his official visit to Caribbean countries, by Anoop Dhingra, Min (Com)," the embassy said in a post on X.

Jaishankar embarked on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations.

 

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will take place from May 2 to May 10.

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MEA stated that the visit underscores India's close historical and cultural ties with the three countries, particularly due to the presence of Girmitiya communities.

During the visit, Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the leadership of the three nations and hold discussions with his counterparts on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The ministry said the visit is aimed at sustaining the momentum of India's political engagement with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago, while further strengthening longstanding and friendly ties. It also reflects a shared commitment to South-South cooperation and development.

"During the visit, EAM will meet with the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts covering the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement read.

"This visit of EAM is envisaged to continue the momentum of India's political engagements with Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago and boost our longstanding and friendly relations with these countries, reflecting mutual commitment to South-South cooperation and development," it added.

In addition to official meetings, the External Affairs Minister is expected to engage with prominent business leaders and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the three countries.

India has been steadily deepening its engagement with these nations over time, reflecting a broader effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and enhance diaspora-focused cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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