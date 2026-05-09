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Jaishankar meets Guyanese health minister, reviews bilateral ties progress

Jaishankar was in Jamaica on the first leg of his tour, then went to Suriname, and will be in Trinidad and Tobago for the final leg of his visit

S Jaishankar, Dr Frank Anthony, India Guyana

Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation visit to the Caribbean, met Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on a stopover in Georgetown, Guyana | Image: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Georgetown
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Guyanese health minister and discussed the progress of India-Guyana health ties.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation visit to the Caribbean, met Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on a stopover in Georgetown, Guyana.

"Delighted to meet Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony of Guyana during my stopover in Georgetown. Glad to learn of the progress in our bilateral health cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar was in Jamaica on the first leg of his tour, then went to Suriname, and will be in Trinidad and Tobago for the final leg of his visit.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar guyana bilateral ties External Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

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