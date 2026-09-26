Jaishankar signs UN cybercrime convention, meets Russia's Lavrov at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying the pact would strengthen international cooperation for a safer digital future.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Signed the UN Convention against Cybercrime today on the sidelines of #UNGA81. This Convention strengthens international cooperation for a safer digital future."

He also held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged views on several ongoing issues and reviewed India-Russia bilateral ties as well as cooperation under BRICS.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A good meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia today #UNGA81. Exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia also shared details of the meeting, stating that "Russia's FM Lavrov & External Affairs Minister of India @DrSJaishankar hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly."

Further, Jaishankar co-chaired the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the margins of UNGA81.

He said the meeting reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-28 and discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership between the two sides.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to co-chair the India-Gulf Cooperation Council Troika Ministerial Meeting in New York on the margins of #UNGA81. Reviewed the progress of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-28 and discussed ways to further advance our partnership."

He also welcomed the launch of India-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and said the partnership would be further expanded in areas including trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

"Welcomed the launch of India-GCC FTA negotiations. Look forward to strengthening ties in the areas of trade, investment, energy, food security, health, new technologies, culture and people-to-people exchanges," he said.