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Jaishankar thanks UAE counterpart for Indians' safety amid West Asia crisis

Jaishankar on Saturday conveyed India's appreciation to Nahyan for ensuring the safety of the Indian diaspora in the region

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo:PTI)

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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As the world looks at West Asia with a bated breath, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks on evolving regional situation with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Jaishankar on Saturday conveyed India's appreciation to Nahyan for ensuring the safety of the Indian diaspora in the region.

In a post on X, he said, "A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further."

 

Jaishankar had earlier in the day interacted with the members of the Indian Community.

In a post on X, he said, "Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring welfare of the Indian community."

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In a similar vein, the Indian Embassy in the UAE earlier in the day organised a Consular Camp.

"Taking consular support closer to our community. Embassy organised a Consular Camp at the Indian Social Centre, Al Ain providing essential consular services to the Indian nationals in the region."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar and Nahyan also reviewed the latest regional updates following the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. They emphasised the importance of international efforts to establish sustainable peace and security in the region, as per a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar West Asia

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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