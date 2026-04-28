Japan can help Asia navigate reduced US role in Indo-Pacific region

By Mihir S Sharma

It has been almost two decades since the late Shinzo Abe stood in India’s parliament and told the assembled legislators that “it is incumbent upon us two democracies, Japan and India, to carry out the pursuit of freedom and prosperity in the region.” Abe defined their task as protecting the freedom of navigation in what he was the first to call the Indo-Pacific. That task has gotten only more urgent as the US withdraws — or, more recently, imposes blockades on crucial straits — and China pushes harder against the first island chain.

Abe’s vision never really became reality, because Japan’s efforts with India and others in Asia always had self-imposed limits. There’s a chance, however, now that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has eliminated some of those constraints. With the revision last week of rules to remove restrictions on overseas sales of lethal weapons, Japan can export advanced equipment, including warships and missiles, and support its partners’ defence far more directly.

There’s a great deal of pent-up demand that Tokyo is moving to satisfy as quickly as possible. Last weekend, Australia announced the purchase of three Mogami-class frigates, made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. And when Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visits the Philippines and Indonesia in a few days, some more deals are likely to be announced. Indonesia is reportedly interested in the upgraded frigates as well.

This process should have begun a few years ago, when countries’ budgets weren’t under quite as much pressure. They’re now burdened by higher levels of debt, and security planners are struggling to figure out whether to spend scarce hard currency on expensive, legacy platforms or on the drones and autonomous weapons they suspect might determine how the battles of the future are won.

Plus, in the meantime, a new challenger for Asia’s defence spending has emerged. Last week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was in New Delhi. The two countries co-produce Hanwha Aerospace Co.’s K9 howitzer, and Korean manufacturers don’t want to stop there.

The country’s rise up the arms-trading charts has been meteoric. But so far almost half of its defence exports have gone to Poland, including an order for 360 Hyundai Rotem Co.’s K2 tanks. Korean producers’ combination of price flexibility and quality, however, will prove attractive to Asian militaries in the coming years; the Philippines has already ordered FA-50 light combat aircraft and new warships.

In sector after manufacturing sector, Japanese firms have lost ground in Asia to their more agile rivals across the Tsushima Strait. Unless they push themselves to close deals quicker, this might be another.

The saga of the US-2 seaplane is illustrative. It was the first piece of equipment operated by the self-defence forces that Tokyo was willing to export, because it was usable for civilian search and rescue as well, and thus permitted even under the previous arms-control regime.

India has been in talks to buy it since at least 2011. At first, the price was set too high, and then the tech transfer and co-production was hard to pin down. But the underlying problem was Japanese inexperience. As the analyst Satoru Nagao said at the time, “there was no one responsible official on Japan’s side.”

Tokyo will have to learn salesmanship quickly — because more is at stake than a few conglomerates’ profits. The entire region is learning to live with a US that is at best distracted and at worst antagonistic. But America was the keystone of the Indo-Pacific’s security architecture, sitting at the centre of a web of formal alliances and informal groupings. And the glue holding it all together was shared platforms, long-duration defence deals, co-development and integrated arms supply chains.

If Asian nations are to try and replicate this structure, then they will need Japan to step up. Abe's vision of the Indo-Pacific was built around a group of partners that were able to hold the line for themselves; but the unstated assumption was that the US would fill whatever gaps were left.