In a significant strategic initiative, Japan’s military will use firing ranges in India, such as the Chandipur Integrated Test Range, to conduct live-fire training. The drills will begin next year and include exercises involving surface-to-ship missiles for the first time.

The two countries held their fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue, known as the 2+2 meeting, in Tokyo on Thursday, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

In a joint statement, the two countries underlined their intent to deepen the complexity of their bilateral military exercises, integrate unmanned systems and pursue bilateral and multilateral drills at short notice.

“We are witnessing the effective application of smart weapons and innovative solutions. Our cooperation here feeds into a larger engagement on innovation and startups,” Jaishankar said.

The ministers welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) towards the utilisation of firing ranges in India by Japanese forces. Japanese defence minister Koizumi described the development as a “major step strategically”.

The joint statement said the ministers expressed satisfaction at the expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises, including between the two air forces, following the first-ever visit to India by Japanese Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft for the 'Veer Guardian 26' exercise. The two sides agreed on "accelerating coordination between the defence authorities of the two countries toward its early realisation", the statement said.

The statement also welcomed the first trilateral naval PASSEX exercise involving India, Japan and Indonesia in February 2026.

The two countries agreed to move swiftly towards concrete outcomes in cooperation between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, information sharing, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The statement also said defence authorities were committed to enhancing mine countermeasure capabilities and exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design. The ministers welcomed the recently signed Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation.

They also reiterated their “grave concerns regarding economic coercion”, including through arbitrary export restrictions, and non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity that disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.

Alluding to the United States (US) and China, Jaishankar said, “The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism.”

Jaishankar said the ministers discussed the “growing tendency to weaponise connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares”. “Many of these have direct implications for our national security. Strengthening resilience and exploring new options must be seen in that context,” he said.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific. “As we enter an era where each nation has to step-up its contributions to the global order, a stronger India-Japan relationship can certainly play a more important role. Our 2+2 discussions today and the understanding we reached were a very good step in that direction,” Jaishankar said. In an interview to a Japanese media outlet separately, the external affairs minister said Japan has a "significant role to play" in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar said the 2+2 meeting takes place at a time when the global order is being subjected to multiple shocks, and amid very strong concerns about energy, trade, food and health security. He said these developments are taking place even as the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific remains complex. India and Japan are two nations committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open, and are joined by other Quad partners, Australia and the US, in that endeavour, he added. “The reality is that old assumptions may no longer hold true and each one of us will have to make a greater contribution to global good. These are done through initiatives and activities which are national, bilateral or with like-minded partners,” he said.

The meeting on Thursday took place on the same day that US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. It also comes days after the Quad Summit, which saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi, among other world leaders, in attendance.