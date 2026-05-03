Long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile to redefine India's naval warfare

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the 1,500-km range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) commenced its Phase-II flight trial during a test conducted from Launch Complex-IV of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

"After the missile successfully lifted off from a hermetically sealed container, leaving behind a thick layer of smoke, the stage separation was perfect. The missile was tracked by various range systems deployed in multiple domains. The flight data collected during the trial on Friday are being analysed. A couple of more tests will be conducted before the weapon is inducted into the armed forces," a defence official told Business Standard.

The LR-AShM is a state-of-the-art hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging static and moving targets. Developed by the APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, Hyderabad, along with various other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, the first-of-its-kind weapon has been designed to carry various payload configurations depending on mission requirements.

The missile, with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, has put India in the group of select nations possessing capabilities for such critical and advanced military technologies. One of the most advanced missile systems India has developed so far, it will significantly enhance India's ability to engage hostile naval assets deep inside contested waters.

The test was conducted a day after Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and chairman of DRDO, hinted at its trials at an event in New Delhi, stating that the missile programme has reached an advanced stage. Configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system, the missile is expected to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy.

The test also marked another milestone in the country’s rapidly evolving hypersonic weapons programme, days after DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the salvo-launch capability of the indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR) off the Odisha coast, signalling a broader push to strengthen maritime deterrence capabilities.

The 13-metre-long missile, with a diameter of 1.4 metres, weighs around 12 tonnes. Following a quasi-ballistic flight path, it reaches speeds of up to Mach 10 in the initial phase and maintains an average hypersonic speed of around Mach 5 while executing multiple atmospheric skips en route to the target.

"A key feature of the system is its indigenous terminal guidance package, which enables it to track and strike moving targets with high accuracy. The weapon’s low-altitude approach, combined with its hypersonic speed and high manoeuvrability, makes detection and interception extremely difficult for conventional ship-borne and land-based radar systems," said a defence scientist.