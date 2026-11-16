PM Modi to attend Asean, East Asia summits in Manila: What's on agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila on Monday for a two-day trip to attend the 23rd India-Asean Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Maritime security, regional stability and stronger trade ties are expected to be among the key issues discussed at the meetings.

Announcing his visit in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd Asean-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit."

"India attaches immense importance to close friendship with Asean nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines," he added.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said the visit was taking place at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. He also highlighted the importance of Asean in India's foreign policy.

"Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said.

The visit comes at a time when India is looking to deepen its strategic ties with Southeast Asia amid changing geopolitical developments in the Indo-Pacific. The Philippines, which holds the chairmanship of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) this year, is hosting both summits.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on November 16. He will participate in the India-Asean Summit and the East Asia Summit process on November 17. Bilateral meetings with other leaders are also being planned.

At a special briefing, MEA Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said India's ties with Asean, both at the regional level and with individual member countries, were an important part of its Act East policy.

"We strongly believe that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with the Asean member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us," Tandon said.

Maritime security and regional stability

Maritime cooperation is expected to be a major focus of the discussions, given India's geographical proximity to Southeast Asia and the shared security challenges in the region.

India and Asean have designated 2026 as the Year of Maritime Cooperation, with several activities planned to highlight their common maritime interests.

The East Asia Summit, an Asean-led forum that brings together regional leaders and major global powers, will provide another opportunity to discuss international security and other shared concerns.

ALSO READ: Weekly policy watch: PM Modi's Asean visit and WPI inflation in focus This year's summit is being held under the theme "navigating the future". Leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and make the region more resilient to global uncertainties.

India-Asean trade and AITIGA review

Economic ties are another important part of India's engagement with Asean. Trade between India and the regional grouping is estimated at around $128 billion, making it one of India's major trading partners.

New Delhi is also seeking an early conclusion to the review of the India-Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). India expects the review to address trade imbalances and improve access to markets across the region.

Tandon said negotiations on the agreement were continuing but acknowledged that discussions involving several countries could take time.

BrahMos deal and defence cooperation with Philippines

Defence ties between India and Asean member countries have expanded in recent years, with the Philippines emerging as an important partner.

In 2022, the Philippines became the first foreign buyer of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The two countries signed a $375-million agreement for three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr recently indicated that Manila was interested in buying more systems and had submitted a wish list to India.

South China Sea and Myanmar situation

The South China Sea dispute is another important regional issue. India has maintained that any Code of Conduct between Asean and China should follow international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The situation in Myanmar is also expected to figure in regional discussions. India has opposed isolating Myanmar diplomatically, given its geographical proximity, shared 1,643-km border and important connectivity projects in the country.

These include the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which is aimed at improving connectivity between India and Southeast Asia.

Who is attending the Asean and East Asia summits?

The summit meetings will also see the participation of leaders and senior representatives from several countries and international organisations.

According to the Philippine government, at least 19 leaders representing sovereign nations and international organisations are expected to attend.

Those expected to participate include Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The summit also confirmed the upcoming rotation of Asean chairmanships. Singapore will take over the chair in 2027, followed by Thailand in 2028 and Timor-Leste in 2029.

(With agency inputs)