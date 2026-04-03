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Navy ensures safety of Indian commercial ships, oil tankers: Rajnath Singh

Singh's comments assume significance following the disruption of oil supplies and blockage of oil tankers in view of the prevailing situation in West Asia

Rajnath Singh

A strong and capable navy is not an option for the country, but a necessity: Rajnath | (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Pointing out that 95 per cent of the country's trade, including energy supplies, is conducted through sea, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday noted the Indian Navy's indispensable role in securing commercial shipping lanes and oil tankers against emerging maritime threats.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of INS Taragiri here, the Defence Minister said the Indian Navy continuously maintains its presence in the Indian Ocean--whether it is the Persian Gulf or the Malacca Strait.

Singh's comments assume significance following the disruption of oil supplies and blockage of oil tankers in view of the prevailing situation in West Asia.

According to him, a strong and capable navy is not an option for the country, but a necessity.

 

"There are many sensitive points in the sea where our Navy has continuously made its active presence to ensure the smooth supply of goods. Whenever there is a situation of tension there, the Indian Navy has ensured the security of our commercial ships and oil tankers," he said.

The Indian Navy has proven that it is not only capable of protecting the interests of the country, but if necessary, can also take every step to ensure the safety of its citizens and trade routes around the world, he added.

Citing history, he said without strengthening the naval power, no country can be considered powerful in the right sense and therefore, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Viksit Bharat by 2047, the basis of marine power becomes very important.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Navy Rajnath Singh Indian Naval power Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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