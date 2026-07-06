Monday, July 06, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy to commission indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' on July 11

Navy to commission indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' on July 11

Designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL Mumbai, 'Mahendragiri' is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations

frigate, Mahendragiri, Navy vessel, Indian navy

| Image: X@ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indigenous stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri', endowed with state-of-the-art weapons, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, and a cutting-edge sensor suite, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 11, officials said on Monday.

Designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by MDL Mumbai, 'Mahendragiri' "is capable of undertaking anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations, and is equally suited for maritime security, power projection, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), search and rescue, and sustained presence missions, a Navy spokesperson said.

"The frigate is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems, sophisticated electronic warfare capabilities, comprehensive anti-submarine warfare systems and an integrated combat management system," the official said.

 

Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation, the frigate is powered by a modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, enabling high-speed operations with "exceptional endurance across the full spectrum of maritime missions".

"With over 75 per cent indigenous content, 'Mahendragiri' exemplifies the government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative," the Navy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Brics, BRICS

India proposes Brics virtual working group to combat narcotics trafficking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, in Sanand, Gujarat

PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour to strengthen India's Act East Policy

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar concludes Qatar visit, lauds Doha's role in US-Iran talks

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Kirti Vardhan

MoS External Affairs Singh to lead India at UN AI governance forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, in Sanand, Gujarat

PM Modi's Indonesia visit key to rules-based Indo-Pacific order: Experts

Topics : Indian Navy navy External Affairs Defence Security News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance