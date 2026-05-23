Need to unlock immense potential of Andamans to grow together: Thai envoy

Siriporn Tantipanyathep, the Consul General of Thailand in Kolkata, said it was time for both countries to unlock the immense potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and grow together as regional partners.

"I expressed my sincere interest in learning more about the islands' development vision, progress, future direction, and aspirations, and how Thailand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can help each other to grow together while unlocking the potential," Tantipanyathep told PTI in an interview.

"This is my first visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and I am truly delighted to be here. I have come with great optimism and a strong sense of purpose -- to further strengthen the long-standing friendship with the archipelago, and to explore potential areas for meaningful cooperation," the envoy said.

She said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Thailand are already naturally connected by the same sea, historic trade routes, and shared regional opportunities.

"We are much closer than many people realise. In fact, these islands are closer to Thailand than to mainland India. This proximity creates immense potential for stronger links which could significantly reduce logistic costs, shorten transportation times, facilitate tourism, and make regional trade faster and more cost-effective for both sides," the envoy said.

"During my visit, I had the opportunity to engage in constructive discussions with the lieutenant governor, chief secretary, business chambers, as well as several local stakeholders. I strongly believe there is immense potential to grow together in various sectors, especially in hospitality," she said.

She said India can play a pivotal role as one of Thailand's most significant source markets for tourism.

"India is a leading source market for Thailand's tourism and will become even more important in the coming decade, with the largest population in the world, boosted by rising economic prosperity and growing appetite for international travels, driven by the increased desire in the hearts of young professionals to explore the world as part of personal growth, self-discovery and enrichment," the consul general said.

She said that Thailand is one of the top destinations for Indian tourists because it consistently delivers what travelers value -- world-class experiences at affordable prices supported by strong tourism infrastructure, warm hospitality, diverse attractions and easy accessibility.

In many cases, travelling to Thailand can be even more affordable than travelling to certain domestic destinations within India, she said.

"Tourism between us goes beyond leisure travels. It strengthens business ties, cultural exchanges and long-term regional connectivity between our two nations," Tantipanyathep added.

When asked how Thailand could add value to tourism-related mega projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, she said, "Definitely in several meaningful ways, particularly by sharing experiences, strengthening connectivity, and encouraging regional tourism coordination." Thailand has many years of experience in developing world-class island tourism destinations such as Phuket, Krabi, and Samui, while balancing tourism growth with sustainability, hospitality standards, and international marketing, she said.

"I believe there are opportunities to exchange knowledge and best practices in ecotourism, maritime tourism, yacht tourism, destination management, hospitality training, and sustainable tourism development. Connectivity will be very important. The stronger the air and maritime links, the easier it will become to promote joint tourism partnerships," the Thai envoy said.

She said Andaman and Nicobar Islands have enormous untapped potential across several sectors due to the strategic location, natural beauty, and proximity to the Southeast Asia.

The biggest opportunities include eco-tourism, marine tourism, hospitality, seafood industries, renewable energy, logistics and connectivity. These islands have a unique opportunity to develop sustainably by balancing economic growth with environmental protection and community development, she said, adding it could be the greatest long-term competitive advantage.

On initiatives to promote the hospitality sector of Thailand in the archipelago, she said, "We are open to exploring initiatives such as the Thai Food Festival in Port Blair (Sri Vijaya Puram) or Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) in partnership with local stakeholders. I believe such activities can help create stronger visibility, encourage exchanges, and bring Thailand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands even closer." She said stronger air and maritime connectivity between Thailand and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would support tourism, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, making travel easier, encouraging more visitors and creating opportunities for both sides across the Andaman Sea.

Thailand highly values its friendship with India, particularly with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and looks forward to further strengthening this close and enduring partnership, she added.