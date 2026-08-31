Nepal Army rescues 3 Indians from flood-hit Rasuwa village: Indian envoy

Three Indian nationals were among four people rescued by the Nepali Army from Chilime village in flood-hit Rasuwa district, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said on Monday.

The development comes as India continues to assist Nepal in rescue and relief operations following the devastating flash floods that swept through northern and central parts of the country on August 26.

The death toll from the disaster crossed 900 on Monday, while over 4000 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

"Met 3 Indian nationals and their Nepali colleague, who were rescued by Nepali Army from Chilime village, that was badly affected by flash floods in #Rasuwa. We thank the Nepali army for their help." Srivastava said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return to India, he said.

India has also deployed specialised teams to assist Nepal in rescue operations and the identification of victims, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

A 19-member Indian forensics team began functioning in Kathmandu on Sunday to augment the analysis of DNA samples for identifying mortal remains, while an Indian tunnel rescue team continued its operations at hydropower sites in Chilime and Langtang, it said.

Expert teams from India and China are assisting Nepal's rescue teams in trying to trace 933 workers and employees in various hydropower project sites who have been out of contact since August 26, with many believed to be trapped in tunnels, the NDRRMA said.

The flash floods, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, swept through the Bhotekoshi River corridor, destroying homes, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The Indian Embassy has been continuously facilitating the return of Indian nationals rescued from flood-affected areas.