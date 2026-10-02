Nothing imminent: USTR Greer on India trade deal; Modi, Trump to talk soon

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said he did not think there was "something imminent" on the trade deal with India and the two sides have identified "the universe of items" that are sticking points.

Addressing a press conference after the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee on Thursday, Greer said President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have another phone call "very soon" to assess the progress on the trade deal.

Greer met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' meeting on Wednesday evening and had a "productive discussion" on the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial interim trade agreement.

"We had a very constructive conversation, minister Goyal and myself. Our staff is meeting right now since they're in the country, and we're here," Greer said.

"We are continually trying to finish the trade deal with India. I would characterise it, as we say in the US, we're in the short strokes. So, I think we're toward the end of it," the US Trade Representative said.

He said President Trump and Prime Minister Modi did have a very constructive call Wednesday morning.

"At the same time, there's no I don't think there's something imminent but we truly have identified the universe of items that are sticking points. We're working diligently toward them," Greer said.

"My sense is that the president and the prime minister may have another call very soon on this, just to assess progress and where we are," Greer said.

On Wednesday, Modi and Trump reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

India and the US, in February, announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

Goyal on September 24 said that the trade pact between India and the US is "done and dusted" and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market.

India's competitors in the US market include Asean countries, China, and Bangladesh.