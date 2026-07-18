Op Sindoor showcased India's world-class defence readiness: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Operation Sindoor had demonstrated India's world-class defence preparedness, attributing its success to the Centre's sustained push for military modernisation and indigenous defence production.

Addressing an event in New Delhi, Singh described Operation Sindoor as a testament to the capability and valour of the Indian armed forces, saying they delivered a befitting reply to terrorists and their supporters.

"Operation Sindoor is testimony to India's up-to-date, up-to-the-mark, and up-to-the-standard defence preparedness, sharpened by the transformation of the defence sector through Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's sustained efforts in the last 12 years, guided by the spirit of 'Nation First' and 'Forces First'," he said.

'Zero tolerance against terrorism is a line of action'

Singh asserted that Operation Sindoor reflected the government's clear zero tolerance stance against terrorism. He emphasised that zero tolerance against terrorism is not merely a statement but a line of action, reiterating that India has the capability to strike against terrorism not only at its doorstep but also by entering where it resides.

According to Singh, indigenous systems including the Akash Teer air defence system, Akash missile system and BrahMos missile were effectively deployed during the operation alongside other advanced military equipment.

Defence production touches record high

Highlighting the government's efforts to boost self-reliance in defence, Singh said five Positive Indigenisation Lists issued by the armed forces now cover 509 defence items, while five more lists issued by defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) include an additional 5,012 items.

"As we move forward with determination and a systematic approach towards building a self-reliant and empowered defence sector, another Positive Indigenisation List will soon be notified to further accelerate this vision," he said.

He pointed out that India's annual defence production reached a record high of approximately ₹1.78 trillion in financial year 2025-26, up from around ₹40,000 crore in 2014.

Singh added that defence exports have crossed an all-time high of ₹38,000 crore, compared with ₹686 crore in FY14. "Our defence production target is to surpass the figure of ₹2 trillion this year and ₹3 trillion by 2029. Our goal is to ensure that defence exports reach ₹50,000 crore by 2029. Given the current pace of progress, I am confident that we will succeed in achieving the targets," he said.

Singh outlines India's journey towards defence self-reliance

The defence minister said India has not only modernised its defence sector but has also undertaken a major transformation that represents a journey from dependency to self-reliance, and from being a consumer to becoming a producer.

"A nation's true strength is not measured solely by the size of its military. It depends on its ability to cater to its own needs during times of crisis and providing the soldiers with state-of-the-art weaponry to boost their morale. If a country relies on other nations for weapons, ammunition, navigation systems, missiles, radars, drones, and other warfare-related necessities, its strategic and military autonomy becomes constrained. We're continuously striving to change this situation," Singh said.

Defence reforms and industrial corridors

The government has undertaken wide-ranging reforms to strengthen India's defence innovation and manufacturing ecosystem by simplifying defence exports through initiatives such as the Defence EXIM Portal, online approvals, the Open General Export Licence, streamlined quality certification procedures, the Green Channel policy and self-certification, Singh said.

He also underlined that the establishment of defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is another pathbreaking reform aimed at achieving self-reliance. "Investments worth approximately ₹70,000 crore have been proposed for these two defence corridors, with around ₹10,000 crore already invested. This has created new employment opportunities for the youth. The UP Defence Industrial Corridor, in particular, has emerged as a powerful example of the success of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," Singh said.

New defence acquisition policy to boost domestic manufacturing

Enumerating the reforms introduced in defence acquisition, Singh said these were aimed at ensuring that Indian industries reap the benefits of the government's modernisation push.

"Seventy-five per cent of the budget allocated for defence modernisation has been earmarked for procurement from Indian industries. Under the new Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), priority is being given to mechanisms such as 'Buy Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed & Manufactured'. This new DAP, to be unveiled this year, will provide fresh momentum to domestic defence production," he said.

Singh stressed that achieving self-reliance requires a robust ecosystem for research, development and innovation led by start-ups, MSMEs and young innovators. He further said that procurement worth over ₹2,400 crore has been approved from start-ups and MSMEs, while projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore have been sanctioned for new technologies.

India's expanding role in the Indo-Pacific

The Defence Minister said India is emerging not only as a defence manufacturer for its own requirements but also as a credible global security partner with an expanding role across the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific.

"There was a time when India, in its pursuit of a development model, would attempt to emulate the US, Europe, or Russia. The situation has now changed. Today, India has reached a stage where other nations are following its policies. This marks the beginning of a new era," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Singh said the engagements had strengthened India's diplomatic, strategic and economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking further on India's defence diplomacy, he said it is no longer confined merely to strategic cooperation but now encompasses technical cooperation, industrial collaboration and integration into global supply chains.

"This is the India of 'Amrit Kaal' which does not shy away from challenges but creates opportunities, which not only ensures its own security but also makes constructive contributions to global peace and stability. When the nation marks the centenary of its independence in 2047, the world will view India not merely as the largest democracy, but also as a highly reliable, modern, and self-reliant defence power," Singh said.