Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian aircraft till Aug 23

Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until August 23, according to the country's airports authority.

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.

"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

According to the NOTAM, the restriction will remain in force until 11:59 pm on August 23.

The decision was taken ahead of the expiry of the previous ban on July 24.

The country's airspace is divided into two flight information regions (FIRs) - Karachi and Lahore, according to a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority document from 2022. The NOTAM applies to both the Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

The ban has been extended monthly since last year, causing financial problems for airlines and extended travel time for passengers.

India has also maintained a reciprocal airspace ban on all Pakistani-registered aircraft, airlines, and military flights as part of measures taken against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people last year.

Both countries closed their respective airspace to each other's airlines after the attack.