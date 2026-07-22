Paras Defence to invest ₹6,200 cr to set up chip packaging facility in MP
Paras Semiconductors signed a MoU with Madhya Pradesh government to jointly set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in the Indore-Ujjain region
Reuters
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Indian defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies said on Wednesday that its semiconductor unit would invest ₹6,200 crore ($643.79 million) to set up a chip packaging and testing facility in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of the company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Madhya Pradesh government's department of science and technology to jointly set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in the Indore-Ujjain region.
An OSAT plant packages, assembles and tests foundry-made silicon wafers, turning them into finished semiconductor chips.
The facility will undertake advanced chip packaging operations and test the packaged chips for reliability, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:21 AM IST