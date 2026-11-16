Piyush Goyal holds talks with Egyptian ministers to enhance bilateral ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held separate meetings with Egypt's Minister of Industry Khaled Hasham Ali Maher and Minister of Transport Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir to discuss strengthening bilateral industrial ties and expanding cooperation in transport, logistics and infrastructure development.

He said his discussions with Maher focused on expanding industrial cooperation, supporting Indian businesses operating in Egypt, joint manufacturing, technology partnerships and strengthening supply chains.

"Had a great conversation with Egypt's Minister of Industry, Mr. Khaled Hasham Ali Maher, on strengthening India-Egypt industrial ties," Goyal posted on X.

Highlighting the contribution of Indian businesses in Egypt, the Union Minister said Indian companies were contributing to investment, employment, exports and innovation, while the two sides explored ways to support further growth.

Goyal also highlighted Egypt's strategic geographical position, describing it as a gateway to Africa, Europe and the Arab world, and a natural partner for joint manufacturing, technology collaborations and resilient supply chains.

The discussions also covered how Egypt's industrial policy could complement India's Make in India initiative, along with cooperation in strengthening micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through joint training in automation, advanced manufacturing and technology sharing.

"Egypt's location makes it a gateway to Africa, Europe, and the Arab world, and a natural partner for joint manufacturing, technology tie-ups, and resilient supply chains. We also explored how their industrial policy can complement Make in India, and how to strengthen MSMEs through joint training in automation and advanced manufacturing, and technology sharing. Excited about the future of this partnership!" he added.

In his meeting with the Minister of Transport, Al-Wazir, Goyal explored opportunities for greater collaboration in railways, highways, ports and multimodal connectivity.

"India and Egypt have exciting opportunities to work together in transforming transport, logistics and supply chain infrastructure. Had an excellent meeting with Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt's Minister of Transport, to explore greater collaboration in railways, highways, ports and multimodal connectivity," Goyal said in a separate post on X.

He also expressed optimism about increased participation of Indian and Egyptian companies in Egypt's infrastructure development.

Earlier, Goyal addressed the India-Egypt Joint Business Council Meeting alongside Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Dr. Mohamed Farid Saleh, where he highlighted the complementarities between the two economies and the potential for greater private-sector participation.

Pointing to the presence of more than 700 registered Indian companies in Egypt, Goyal called upon businesses from both countries to strengthen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of cooperation in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles and other key sectors.

Goyal also co-chaired the 7th India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee with Saleh, marking the first time the Joint Trade Committee meeting was held at the ministerial level.

"Viksit Bharat 2047. Egypt Vision 2030. Two journeys, one spirit: prosperity, dignity and opportunity for our people," Goyal said, describing the spirit guiding the discussions.

He said the two sides had agreed to strengthen the full range of bilateral trade and economic ties, identified priority areas for future cooperation and signed the minutes of the meeting.

The meetings come during Goyal's official visit to Egypt from November 15 to 16, aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

During his two-day visit, Goyal is leading a delegation comprising more than 130 business leaders and start-ups to explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation between India and Egypt.