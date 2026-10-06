Piyush Goyal meets US business leaders, seeks investments in India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met US business leaders and discussed opportunities to further deepen partnerships and investments in India.

Goyal met Jonathan Gray, President & COO of Blackstone, George Walker, Chairman and CEO of Nueberger Berman, and Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO of The Estee Lauder Companies in New York.

"Held a productive meeting with Mr. Jonathan Gray, President & COO of @Blackstone along with Mr. Prakash Melwani, Chairman of Blackstone's International Private Equity business," Goyal said in a post on X.

"Discussed opportunities to deepen Blackstone's investment and partnership in India and explored avenues across key sectors. I look forward to our continued engagement and stronger collaboration," the minister said.

Goyal also held a productive meeting with. George Walker, Chairman & CEO of Neuberger Berman, along with Anthony Tutrone, Global Head of Neuberger Markets; Andrew Komaroff, COO; and Zain Naqi, Managing Director.

"Discussed opportunities to deepen investment linkages with India and strengthen partnerships across financial and wealth management," the minister said.

He said with resilient macroeconomic fundamentals and deepening capital markets, India offers unmatched scale and long-term value creation for global institutional investors.

Goyal also held a meeting with Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO of The Estee Lauder Companies in New York.

"Discussed opportunities for the company to further strengthen its presence in India through greater manufacturing, sourcing from India & leveraging the country's growing beauty & personal care market," Goyal said.

Goyal was in the US to participate in the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. He also met US business leaders in Chicago and addressed the Indian diaspora.