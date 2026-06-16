Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders

PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders

This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Evian-les-Bains
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues.
 
This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.
 
"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.
 
He said that India "remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."
 
Modi arrived in Evian from Geneva. At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.
 

Also Read

Modi Trump

Can Modi-Trump meet on at G7 summit help reset strained India-US relations?

United nations, UN

Slovakia backs India's bid for permanent seat in UN Security Council

Modi, Narendra Modi, Slovakia, The Order of the White Double Cross

PM Modi receives Slovakia's highest national award during landmark visit

India and Slovakia

India,Slovakia elevate ties, deepen manufacturing and tech cooperation

PM Modi

India, Slovakia seal comprehensive partnership during PM Modi's visit

 
Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Switzerland partnership.
 
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi concluded a "historic and productive" visit to Slovakia.
 
"The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth," he said.
 
His visit to Slovakia was the first by an Indian prime minister.
 
During his visit, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and firmed up 11 agreements to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas such as migration, digital technology and defence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LRLACM being test fired from the ITR off the Odisha coast on Monday (Photo - DRDO)

India successfully tests indigenous long-range land attack cruise missilepremium

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over PM adviser's Delhi airport stop

Piyush Goyal, Nice's Mayor Eric Ciotti

Goyal, Nice mayor discuss expanding India-France cooperation in innovation

NPCI, artificial intelligence, UPI transactions

PM Modi, Macron discuss expansion of UPI in France: Foreign Secy Misri

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan

Piyush Goyal discusses India-UK ties in innovation, tech with UK trade secy

Topics : Narendra Modi G7 summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRenting vs Buying a HomeGold-Silver Rate TodaySarvam AI FundingH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaMP Board Class 10th Result 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance