PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues.

This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.

He said that India "remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."

Modi arrived in Evian from Geneva. At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.

Both leaders exchanged warm greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Switzerland partnership.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi concluded a "historic and productive" visit to Slovakia.

"The outcomes of this visit will go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties between our nations. Stronger trade relations will greatly benefit our youth. Gratitude to the Slovakian government and people for the warmth," he said.

His visit to Slovakia was the first by an Indian prime minister.

During his visit, India and Slovakia elevated their ties to a comprehensive partnership and firmed up 11 agreements to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas such as migration, digital technology and defence.