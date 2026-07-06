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PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to further strengthen India's Act East Policy

Modi was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

In this screengrab from a video posted on July 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

In this screengrab from a video posted on July 6, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto on his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. (@NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Indonesia on the first leg of his three-nation tour, aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Modi was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Ahead of his departure from Delhi, Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as "our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific."  MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions.

 

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," he said.

The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

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"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.

During this visit, Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to the close cultural ties between the two countries.

The centuries-old temple, located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Yogyakarta city, is considered Indonesia's largest Hindu temple.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The final leg of the tour will take him to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Act East Policy

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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