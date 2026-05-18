PM Modi arrives in Norway after Sweden visit; to hold talks on trade, tech
This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Norway and it will also mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Oslo, where he will hold talks with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on trade, technology and other key sectors.
Modi, who is on a four-nation European tour, arrived here from Sweden on Monday.
He was received at the airport by PM Store and other top leaders of the Scandinavian country.
This will be the first visit of PM Modi to Norway. It will also mark the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in 43 years.
During his two-day visit, Modi will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Store.
He will also review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:27 PM IST