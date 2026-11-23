Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, as he began the second day of his two-day state visit to India.

Shah is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi on Monday. During these talks, the two leaders will review the full range of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Following the bilateral talks, the two leaders will jointly address a press conference. PM Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of the Nepali prime minister and his delegation on the same day.

Shah arrived in India on Sunday for a two-day state visit from November 22 to 23 at PM Modi's invitation. This is his first visit to India since taking office in March 2026 and his first bilateral visit abroad as Nepal's prime minister.

Nepal's PM Balen Shah in India: What's on the agenda?

Energy cooperation, infrastructure development, trade and connectivity are expected to be among the key issues during the talks between PM Modi and Shah.

The two countries are looking to strengthen cooperation in hydropower, railways, road and air connectivity, investment and infrastructure. They are also expected to discuss ways to expand economic ties and address pending issues in the bilateral relationship.

India and Nepal are also discussing a development package worth $2 billion. If finalised, part of the package could go towards reconstruction work in Nepal following the glacial floods in August, which damaged homes and hydropower projects.

The two sides are also expected to sign agreements covering investments in Nepal's education, healthcare and hydropower sectors. Other areas of cooperation could include improving connectivity and reciprocal overflight access.

An integrated check post at Banbasa in Uttarakhand is also among the infrastructure projects planned during the visit.

A 52-member business delegation is accompanying the Nepalese prime minister. A Nepal-India Business Forum is also scheduled to meet during the visit, providing an opportunity to discuss trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

PM Modi, Balen Shah to flag off Saryu-Kamala Express

Improving cross-border rail connectivity is another key part of the visit. PM Modi and Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express on Monday, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The service is expected to improve travel between two important religious destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition. Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while Ayodhya is associated with the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The train will have stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar, improving rail access for passengers in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Saryu-Kamala Express is part of wider efforts by the two countries to improve railway connectivity. Other projects include the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar rail links. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also expected to strengthen transport links between the two neighbours.

Jaishankar meets Nepal PM Balen Shah

Before his meeting with PM Modi, Shah met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Sunday.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said India cherishes its special friendship with Nepal and looked forward to the Nepalese prime minister's engagements with PM Modi. The two sides discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade, transit, energy, culture, education and people-to-people ties.

(With agency inputs)