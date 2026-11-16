Monday, November 16, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi begins Philippines visit to attend Asean, East Asia summits

PM Modi begins Philippines visit to attend Asean, East Asia summits

In his departure statement, PM Modi said ties with Asean are central to India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's relationship with Asean countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he embarked on a two-day visit to the Philippines.

Modi is visiting Manila on Monday and Tuesday to participate in the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "India attaches immense importance to close friendship with Asean nations. I'm also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines." In his departure statement, the PM said India's ties with Asean, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

 

Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders at the Asean-India Summit to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

We are working to formalise Quad leaders' summit next week, says US

Modi, Narendra Modi

Tribals suffered most due to Naxal violence, even denied right to vote: PM

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar, Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi swiped Metro card for me as I had no money, says Shivakumar

fake high court

PM Modi summons telecom secretary over fake court orders to block sites

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 137th birth anniversary

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the visit will impart fresh energy to India's partnership with Asean and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.

In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi has departed for Manila.

More From This Section

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with Lt. Gen. Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir, Egypt's Minister of Transport

Piyush Goyal holds talks with Egyptian ministers to enhance bilateral ties

IG Defence signs the deal in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

IG Defence plans JWALA missile, propulsion manufacturing hub in Andhra

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India, US agree on preferential market access for Indian goods: Goyal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File Photo: PTI

India should become developer, global leader in advanced tech: Rajnath

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal meets ElSewedy Electric CEO, discusses India investment opportunities

Topics : Narendra Modi ASEAN Philippines India-Philippines ASEAN summit

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchDelhi Traffic AdvisoryDelhi AQI TodayChildren's Day 2026Honasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST