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PM Modi condoles death of ex-Suriname president Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Santokhi, 67, who was the president of Suriname from 2020 to 2025, died on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi said Santokhi had a special fondness for Indian culture and won several hearts when he took oath in Sanskrit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Suriname president Chandrikapersad Santokhi, saying his demise was not only an irreparable loss to his own country but also to the global Indian diaspora.

Modi said Santokhi had a special fondness for Indian culture and won several hearts when he took oath in Sanskrit.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of my friend and the former President of Suriname, Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi Ji. This is not only an irreparable loss to Suriname but also to the global Indian diaspora," he said in a message.

The prime minister also fondly recalled his many meetings with Santokhi and said the Suriname leader's tireless service for his country and his efforts in strengthening India-Suriname relations were clearly reflected in their interactions.

 

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Suriname in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.

Santokhi, 67, who was the president of Suriname from 2020 to 2025, died on Monday. He was the chairman of Suriname's Progressive Reform Party and also served as his country's justice minister from 2005 to 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi International News External Affairs Defence Security News

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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