PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour to strengthen India's Act East Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for a three-nation tour of Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, saying the visit will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Modi will visit Indonesia from July 6-8, Australia from July 8-10, and New Zealand from July 10-11, with the tour aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean respectively, followed by New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," Modi said in a departure statement.

MAHASAGAR, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, is India's vision of security and growth for all regions.

At the invitation of the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, Modi said he will be visiting Indonesia from July 6-8.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," he said.

The prime minister said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.

During this visit, Modi said he will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to the close cultural ties between the two countries.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.

"My visit will strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and I shall, in my discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, take forward our relations in the areas of defence and security, trade and investments, education and mobility and people-to-people ties," he said.

Modi said, in Melbourne, he would interact with the Indian diaspora, which is an important pillar of the strategic partnership.

"Further, this visit will also provide an opportunity for India and Australia to deepen our bilateral ties in the areas of emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science," he said.

The final leg of the tour will take him to Auckland at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

"My visit will meaningfully build upon the strong momentum in our bilateral ties pursuant to the visit of Prime Minister Luxon to India in March 2025," he said.

Modi said he would discuss with Luxon how to further enhance economic, trade and commercial engagements.

He said India and New Zealand have committed themselves to strengthening bilateral trade and commercial ties with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement.

"Our bilateral ties have seen significant contribution from the Indian diaspora, and during this visit, I look forward to addressing a large gathering of the Indian community who have excelled in all spheres of life," he said.