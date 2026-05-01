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PM Modi guides Indian envoys on trade, tech, tourism to boost diplomacy

The three-day conference, held in New Delhi, primarily focused on charting a roadmap for a 'future-ready' Indian diplomacy

Modi, Narendra Modi

The prime minister was addressing the 11th Heads of Missions Conference on the theme 'Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047' (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday provided "valuable" guidance to heads of India's diplomatic missions abroad on promoting the country's national interests.

The prime minister was addressing the 11th Heads of Missions Conference on the theme 'Reforming Indian Diplomacy for 2047'.

The three-day conference, held in New Delhi, primarily focused on charting a roadmap for a "future-ready" Indian diplomacy.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said presentations were made to the prime minister on promotion of the 3Ts -- trade, technology and tourism and on amplifying the "Bharat story".

PM Modi also heard insights from heads of missions, and perspectives from senior and young diplomats on strengthening India's global engagement, he said on social media.

 

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The prime minister also shared his thoughts and ideas and provided guidance on India's diplomatic engagement in order to achieve Vikshit Bharat by 2047, he said.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Attended the Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi. We had extensive discussions on strengthening India's global engagement through advancing trade, technology and strategic partnerships, while deepening the connect with our diaspora."  An official readout said Modi, addressing the heads of missions (HoMs) "provided valuable guidance on promoting India's national interests abroad".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the inaugural address on Wednesday.

"Over the course of three days, the HoMs participated in yoga, brainstorming sessions, table top exercises and thematic discussions, touching upon various geopolitical developments, emerging technologies, 3Ts (Trade, Technology, and Tourism), the Bharat story, and future-ready diplomacy," the readout said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi diplomacy Modi govt Centre

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

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