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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez, reviews ties

PM Modi meets Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez, reviews ties

MEA had indicated that both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in key sectors

Modi, Narendra Modi, Delcy Rodriguez, Delcy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez here in the national capital on Thursday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the meeting.

In a prior statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had indicated that both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Rodriguez and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation.

 

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

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"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership.

"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the post read.

According to a release, the MEA said that the visit will be from June 3 to June 7.

Rodriguez was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which was subsequently deferred.

She is now undertaking a formal working visit accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Venezuela's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

According to the MEA, during the high-level discussions, both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Venezuela Venezuela economy S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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