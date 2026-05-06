Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Vietnamese President To Lam at Hyderabad House in Delhi

PM Modi meets Vietnamese President To Lam at Hyderabad House in Delhi

President To Lam arrived in India on Tuesday, beginning his visit in Bodh Gaya where he offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple

PM Modi, To Lam, India Vietnam, India-Vietnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Vietnam President To Lam, right, ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Vietnam, To Lam, at the historic Hyderabad House in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting followed a ceremonial welcome accorded to the Vietnamese President at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day, marking the formal commencement of his first State Visit to India.

The visiting leader was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a gesture that underscores the "growing strategic partnership" between the two nations. The ceremonial reception saw a cultural display with children in traditional attire waving the Vietnamese flag alongside the Indian Tricolour.

 

President To Lam arrived in India on Tuesday, beginning his visit in Bodh Gaya where he offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. He was welcomed in Bihar by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary before flying to the national capital. At the Delhi airport, the Vietnamese leader was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold "wide-ranging discussions" with President To Lam, spanning bilateral cooperation alongside regional and global issues. President Droupadi Murmu will also hold separate talks with the leader, while other senior officials are scheduled to call on him.

Ahead of the primary engagements, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the President to discuss the "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Also Read

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval, To Lam

Vietnam President Lam's India visit: Is BrahMos missile deal on agenda?

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM hails approval of railway projects worth ₹23,437 cr covering six states

Trump Modi

Trump congratulates PM Modi on 'historic, decisive' election victory

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin

BJP's West Bengal win: L&T, Bandhan Bank among others may gain, say experts

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Lotus blooms in West Bengal': PM Modi hails BJP's win in TMC bastion

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on General Secretary, President Mr To Lam of Vietnam. They exchanged views on strengthening the multifaceted, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Mr To Lam looked forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the engagements scheduled over the next two days," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

According to the MEA, this visit is a "significant juncture" as both nations mark a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. To Lam, who also serves as the "General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," will remain in India until May 7.

His itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai to attend a business forum at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and interact with state leadership to boost economic ties. India and Vietnam share "longstanding historical and civilisational ties" that have transitioned into a robust strategic relationship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India sees Suriname as family, not distant partner: EAM Jaishankar

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor redrew red lines, exposed key military lessons: Experts

Vikram Misri, Kimi Onoda

Foreign Secy meets Japanese Minister, both sides agree to deepen ties

India Sudan

India-Sudan discuss trade, reaffirm anti-terror stand at 9th FOC meeting

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India key contributor to global growth during uncertain times: Jaishankar

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Vietnam Vietnam India Vietnam ties Vietnamese President in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy under 100Swiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayL&T Top Losers TodayIPL 2026 Points Table