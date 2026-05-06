PM Modi meets Vietnamese President To Lam at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Vietnam, To Lam, at the historic Hyderabad House in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting followed a ceremonial welcome accorded to the Vietnamese President at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day, marking the formal commencement of his first State Visit to India.

The visiting leader was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a gesture that underscores the "growing strategic partnership" between the two nations. The ceremonial reception saw a cultural display with children in traditional attire waving the Vietnamese flag alongside the Indian Tricolour.

President To Lam arrived in India on Tuesday, beginning his visit in Bodh Gaya where he offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple. He was welcomed in Bihar by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary before flying to the national capital. At the Delhi airport, the Vietnamese leader was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold "wide-ranging discussions" with President To Lam, spanning bilateral cooperation alongside regional and global issues. President Droupadi Murmu will also hold separate talks with the leader, while other senior officials are scheduled to call on him.

Ahead of the primary engagements, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the President to discuss the "comprehensive strategic partnership."

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval called on General Secretary, President Mr To Lam of Vietnam. They exchanged views on strengthening the multifaceted, comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Mr To Lam looked forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the engagements scheduled over the next two days," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

According to the MEA, this visit is a "significant juncture" as both nations mark a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. To Lam, who also serves as the "General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," will remain in India until May 7.

His itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai to attend a business forum at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and interact with state leadership to boost economic ties. India and Vietnam share "longstanding historical and civilisational ties" that have transitioned into a robust strategic relationship.