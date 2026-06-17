PM Modi rebuilt India as 'bastion of security' in 12 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed 12 years of the Modi government, saying the country had been rebuilt as a "bastion of security" that shields citizens and responds firmly to threats.

In a post on X, Shah said India had set examples of its commitment to national security under the leadership of the Modi government.

"In the 12 years of the Modi government, our nation has been rebuilt as a bastion of security that shields the citizens and unleashes destruction upon its enemies," Shah said.

The remarks came as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently completed 12 years in power at the Centre

Security as anniversary theme

Shah listed the government's security measures as one of the defining markers of the period.

"Whether it is responding to enemies across border with the firepower of surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor, abrogating Article 370, eradicating Naxalism or fortifying internal security with over 12 accords in the Northeast, India has set examples of its resolute commitment to national security for the world to admire," he said.

The home minister's post sought to frame the government's 12-year record around national security, border response, internal security and political decisions in Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

The reference to Article 370 relates to the Centre's August 2019 decision to end the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and reorganise the state into two Union Territories. The security measures cited by Shah also included the surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor.

Modi’s tenure milestone

The anniversary has coincided with another political milestone for Modi.

Last week, Modi became India's longest continuously serving elected prime minister, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the record held by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The BJP has used the 12-year mark to highlight the government's record across governance, welfare, infrastructure and security. Shah's intervention placed national security at the centre of that message, arguing that the period had changed India's response to both external and internal threats.

The statement is part of a wider political effort by the ruling alliance to define the Modi years as a period of continuity, security consolidation and stronger state capacity as the government enters its next phase at the Centre.