PM Modi receives Guard of Honour on arrival in Seychelles for 3-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday for a three-day state visit, receiving a warm welcome from members of the Indian community gathered at the Seychelles International Airport. He was received by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and senior government officials. The prime minister was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour on arrival. The welcome ceremony featured a series of cultural performances, including a traditional dance from Kutch. "The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable," PM Modi wrote, describing it as an "amazing cultural connect".

Later, Modi and President Herminie visited the National Botanical Garden, where they participated in a tree-planting initiative. During the visit, the prime minister also interacted with and fed the Aldabra giant tortoises, a species native to Seychelles.

Modi is visiting the island nation at the invitation of President Herminie and is scheduled to attend Seychelles' National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The visit places renewed focus on India’s ties with Seychelles, a strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago and a valued maritime neighbour in New Delhi’s regional outreach.

Focus on bilateral ties

The visit follows Herminie’s State visit to India earlier this year, when the two sides reviewed cooperation across development, maritime security and connectivity.

In February, India announced a $175 million development assistance package for Seychelles after Modi held talks with Herminie. The two countries also signed seven agreements and adopted a joint vision for sustainability, economic growth and security through enhanced linkages.

New Delhi had then committed to assisting Seychelles in setting up a hydrographic unit, underscoring the maritime dimension of the partnership.

Indian Ocean outreach

Seychelles has long been important to India’s Indian Ocean strategy because of its location, maritime interests and security cooperation with New Delhi. Modi’s participation in the National Day golden jubilee celebrations as Guest of Honour is being seen as a signal of the priority India attaches to the relationship.

The Indian diaspora interaction will also form part of the visit, reflecting the people-to-people links between the two countries.

The talks with Herminie will be watched for further movement on development cooperation, maritime security and regional coordination in the Indian Ocean. (With inputs from agencies)