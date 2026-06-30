PM Modi reiterates importance of Hormuz navigation in call with Iran Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, who briefed him on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward.

The Prime Minister said he reiterated in his interaction with the Iranian leader the importance of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for India and the world.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed the understanding reached, and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi reiterated the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and for safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce.

During the telephonic conversation, the President of Iran briefed Prime Minister Modi on the recent developments in West Asia and the way forward, the statement said.

Modi also wrote on 'X': "Spoke with the President of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, on the recent developments in West Asia. Welcomed the progress made in the negotiations and expressed hope that continued efforts will lead to lasting peace in the region. Reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation in the Hormuz Strait for India and the World." Earlier, Iranian President Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Modi to the burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be held next week.

According to reports, the government is planning to send Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita to the ceremonies as representatives of India.

The burial ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.