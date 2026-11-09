Monday, November 09, 2026 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's role in peace efforts

PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's role in peace efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India remains ready to support efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi, Zelenskyy, India Ukraine

India has reiterated its readiness to contribute to efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Narendra Modi and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral ties and the humanitarian impact of the war.. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday during which Modi conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia.
 PM Modi also reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
 The prime minister conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
 During the telephonic conversation, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict.
 
 The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Also Read

Ukraine's National Guard receives its first 10 Protector unmanned ground vehicles, designed to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel and reduce risks on the battlefield.

News in brief: Black Sea - From Ukraine's UGVs to Russia's anti-aircraft artillery system

indian rupees, demonetisation

Ten years after demonetisation, puzzles persist between cash and clickspremium

book

Stephen Kinzer's case on US role in Ukraine meets a sovereignty caveat

PM Modi

Maoists gone, but 'dimagi Naxals' target Constitution, democracy: PM Modi

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

Russia hopes US poll shake-up won't shift Trump's negotiations on Ukraine

 "Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties," PM Modi said on X.
 "I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," he said.
 In August, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was counting on "India's contribution to ending the war with Russia".
 Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".
 "Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution," Zelenskyy said.
 In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said Modi has "very good ideas" on a mutual settlement of the Ukraine conflict and raises the issue at "every meeting".
 "As for Prime Minister Modi's position on ending wars, I can say that he is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good, even friendly relations, including at the personal level, constantly raises the issue and asks questions about ending the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.
 Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also said that India has declared its readiness to make a feasible contribution to resolving the Ukraine conflict and Russia is grateful to New Delhi for such readiness and the ideas. 

More From This Section

indigenous light tank Zorawar

India's 'challenge lies in execution' in defence sector: Morgan Stanley

rajanth singh

'Your service won't be forgotten': Rajnath honours war heroes in Sikkim

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

From strategic eastern airbase, Rajnath urges highest military readiness

Indian Air Force

IAF hands over 39.5 acres of land parcel near Lok Kalyan Marg to Centre

agniveer

Agniveer cadets get two-year extension as Cabinet approves tenure hike

Topics : Narendra Modi Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to Buy TodayStocks to WatchAQI in Delhi TodayTata Steel ShareHonasa Consumer ShareNew Zealand vs India 3rd ODI StreamingNvidia's investigating CEO Jensen HuangGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 8:14 PM IST