PM Modi to visit Brussels in Dec to attend FTA signing: EU Counsellor

“The FTA is expected to be signed in December in Brussels with the planned visit of Prime Minister Modi for the European Council meeting,” Stachowiak told Business Standard on the sidelines of an event to mark the launch of global food and beverages trade fair by 'Anuga' in Mumbai from September 29-October 1.

After concluding the negotiations for the trade deal in January, India and the EU last month also completed the legal scrubbing of the agreement’s text. Belgium is now working on translating the text into various European languages as the two sides prepare to sign the pact by the end of this year.

Under the trade deal, India has offered tariff concessions on 86 per cent of tariff lines. The EU has also offered liberalisation on 97 per cent of tariff lines.

Stachowiak expects the EU’s agriculture exports to India to more than double in the five years from the current level of 1.3 billion euro, once the FTA is ratified between the two partners, he said. Both sides aim to ratify and implement the agreement in the first half of 2027.

However, New Delhi has allowed market access for limited farm products from the EU. Sensitive sectors, including dairy, cereals, poultry, soymeal, certain fruits and vegetables, are excluded from the agreement.

“Agrifood exports from the EU to India are now around 1.3 billion euro; we are talking about an additional 1.5 billion euro if this sector grows as fast as we expect the total exports to grow,” Stachowiak said. “But this is only the minimum -- our ambition is to increase exports of agrifood products more. Such products will benefit more from tariff reduction than exports of industrial goods as tariffs on agricultural products are much higher in India.”

After concluding the deal, Brussels set a goal to double European exports to India by 2032. “We estimate that EU exports to India can grow 100 per cent within five years from (the FTA) entering into force,” Stachowiak said.

India had a trade surplus of around $6 billion with the EU as imports stood at $66 billion in 2025-26 (FY26).

The counsellor also highlighted plans to upgrade the EU-India Trade and Technology Council. “We plan to upgrade it and give it more business dimension; we are looking into several value chains to focus on and one of the value chains under consideration is agrifood,” Stachowiak said.

On the concerns by Indian exporters on EU’s stringent sanitary and phytosanitary norms pushing up compliance costs, Stachowiak said that it is true that our rules are strict, but it is to ensure health, safety, quality and sustainability. It is not to mount non-tariff barriers, he clarified.

He cited the example of marine product exports to EU from several hundred Indian companies as being a classic case of how to meet the requirement.