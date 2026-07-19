President Murmu departs for three-nation European tour to boost ties

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked on state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, and Romania to further relations with the three countries in a range of sectors, including trade and technology, and to boost people-to-people ties.

The first leg of her tour will start with a visit to Moldova on Monday. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the Eastern European country.

Murmu will meet and hold delegation-level talks with her Moldovan counterpart, President Maia Sandu. She will also meet the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.

The President is also scheduled to interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum, and meet with members of the Indian Community.

"India and Moldova enjoy warm and friendly relations. This visit would mark a significant and historical milestone and elevate bilateral ties to a broad-based partnership," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"There is good scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, IT and education," it said.

At the invitation of the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Murmu will also visit the country from July 21-22. This will also be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia.

Murmu will hold bilateral talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova, meet Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, and the President of the Assembly and also address the Assembly of North Macedonia.

She will also address the India-North Macedonia Business Forum. Both sides have a keen interest in deepening economic ties in priority sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, Information Technology (IT), and IT-enabled Services (ITeS).

"The three-nation visit reflects India's growing engagement with central and eastern Europe, and reaffirms our commitment to strengthening our partnerships with the countries in the region," MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George told media persons on Friday.

"It also complements India's broader engagement with Europe and the strategic partnership with the European Union," George said.

In the final stretch of her three-nation tour, Murmu will visit Romania from July 23-25 at the invitation of her Romanian counterpart NicuEor Dan. This would be the first visit by the President of India, after a gap of over three decades, to the Southeastern European country.

During the visit, Murmu will meet President Dan, interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President of the Senate, Mircea Abrudean, and President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, as well as members of the Romania-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

She will also address the India-Romania Business Forum and interact with the members of the Indian community there.

Romania is a valuable partner in the European Union, and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the bilateral economic partnership will strengthen further in the coming years, the MEA statement said.

The state visit to these three nations reflects the importance India attaches to strengthening its bilateral ties with these countries, along with New Delhi's engagement with the wider Eastern European region.

All three nations -- Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania -- had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year and expressed their strong support to India in the fight against terrorism.