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President Murmu pays tribute to valiant warriors on Kargil Vijay Diwas

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu said their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army's glorious traditions (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to the valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland, and said the nation shall forever remain indebted to them.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory in the war.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army's glorious traditions, she said.

"The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. The saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty," the president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Droupadi Murmu Kargil Vijay Diwas Kargil war kargil President of India

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

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