Monday, May 18, 2026 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh begins Vietnam, South Korea visit to boost defence ties

Rajnath Singh begins Vietnam, South Korea visit to boost defence ties

Defence Minister said his discussions during the visit would focus on expanding defence ties and enhancing regional cooperation

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: X/@rajnathsingh)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday begins an official visit to Vietnam and South Korea aimed at strengthening strategic military cooperation, defence industrial partnerships and maritime collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Today, 18th May, I shall be reaching Hanoi. Looking forward to visiting Vietnam and South Korea this week to further expand the scope of our engagement."

The Defence Minister said his discussions during the visit would focus on expanding defence ties and enhancing regional cooperation. "I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

 

Earlier on May 6, during the state visit of the Vietnamese President, To Lam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and To Lam reaffirmed that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations. India and Vietnam agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation and decided to enhance defence systems procurement between the two countries.

According to the joint statement, defence cooperation would be strengthened across areas including defence policy dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, enhanced port calls by Naval vessels and Air force aircrafts, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, defence exhibitions, capacity building, defence industrial cooperation, maritime security, maritime safety, and search and rescue operations based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries, which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 17, 2026 | REUTERS

Swedish CEOs lauded 'transformation' in India during PM Modi's visit: MEA

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Ulf Kristersson

India, Sweden agree to elevate bilateral ties to 'strategic partnership'

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

Tejas Mk1A deliveries may slip beyond June; IAF open to concessions: Source

India Vietnam trade

Datanomics: Why trade imbalance with Vietnam is a concern for Indiapremium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday laid the foundation stone for an infrastructure project to develop the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) | [Photo source: Ministry of Defence]

Rajnath, Naidu lay foundation stone for combat aircraft unit in Andhra

The leaders welcomed the steady progress in the implementation of the Defence Lines of Credit extended by India for Vietnam, which have contributed to strengthening Vietnam's defence capabilities and advancing bilateral defence cooperation.

The statement noted that the leaders expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the bilateral defence agreements, including the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement, the Memorandum of Agreement on Submarine Search and Rescue Support and Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Strengthening Defence Industrial Cooperation.

Meanwhile, on April 20, India and the Republic of Korea agreed to significantly deepen their strategic partnership with a focus on defence cooperation, economic security, industrial collaboration and emerging technologies, while reaffirming their shared vision of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed South Korean President Lee on his first visit to India, highlighting the shared values and common Indo-Pacific vision between the two countries as New Delhi hosts the first presidential visit from the Republic of Korea in eight years.

The two sides underlined the importance of closer coordination on regional and global strategic developments and agreed to expand institutional dialogue mechanisms between senior officials. This includes planned meetings under defence industry cooperation frameworks and a proposed 2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence officials at the vice minister level.

Both leaders also agreed to enhance consultations on emerging security challenges and strengthen cooperation through structured mechanisms such as the India-ROK Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue. They further announced the launch of an Economic Security Dialogue aimed at strengthening supply chains, promoting diversification and advancing cooperation in critical technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UAE, Iran war

Dangerous escalation: India condemns attack on UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a press conference in Gothenburg | REUTERS

'Beginning of a new journey': Swedish PM Kristersson on India-EU FTA

A Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet at the AeroIndia 2025 air show. Image credit: Russian Embassy in India (X)

Su-57 only rapid stealth option for IAF; Rafales still essential: Sourcepremium

Sweden confers the 'Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross' upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star

PM Modi visited the iconic Afsluitdijk Dam in the Netherlands | Photo: x/ @BJP4India

PM Modi tours iconic Dutch dam; eyes cooperation in water management

Topics : Rajnath Singh External Affairs Defence Security News DEFENCE AND GEOPOLITICAL NEWS India-Vietnam Vietnam India-South Korea South Korea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseTrump Iran WarningDividend Stocks TodayIndia Sweden Bilateral TiesCipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table