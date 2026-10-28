Rajnath Singh holds talks with Pete Hegseth on sidelines of Asean meet
The meeting took place in Cebu, Philippines, on the margins of a multilateral conclave
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to take stock of India-US defence ties and explore ways to advance them further.
The meeting took place in Cebu, Philippines, on the margins of a multilateral conclave.
Singh and Hegseth are in Cebu to attend a meeting of Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping.
ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners: India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.
Ways to further shore up bilateral defence ties were expected to be the main focus of the Singh-Hegseth talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:42 AM IST