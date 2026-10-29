Defence minister offers India's counterterrorism expertise to Asean

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has offered India’s counter-terrorism expertise to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the grouping’s partner countries.

Addressing the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, on Thursday, Singh said India’s expertise in counter-terrorism was not theoretical knowledge.

“It is an experience hard-earned on the ground through decades of directly confronting complex, cross-border security challenges,” Singh said.

India stands ready to share its experience through joint exercises, capacity-building programmes and intelligence-sharing to strengthen collective capabilities, he said.

Without mentioning Pakistan, which the Indian government had linked to a deadly terrorist attack in India last year, Singh said that during Operation Sindoor, India “dismantled terrorist infrastructure and enforced a non-negotiable red line against state-sponsored terror”.

India and Malaysia are co-chairing the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counter-Terrorism for the 2024-27 cycle.

Singh also said India attaches importance to “Asean centrality” and to a secure, open, inclusive, resilient and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, adding that India’s strategic engagement with Asean was long term.

An Asean-India defence ministers’ informal meeting was held in Kuala Lumpur last October to advance the defence and security components of the Asean-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Asean-India Plan of Action for 2026-30.

Southeast Asia has emerged as a growing market for Indian defence exports.

The Philippines signed a $375 million contract for shore-based BrahMos anti-ship missiles in 2022.

Vietnam subsequently signed a BrahMos deal estimated at around $629 million, while Indonesia has also moved towards procurement of Indian missile systems under defence agreements estimated at around $630 million.

All three Southeast Asian countries have maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea.

Speaking about maritime security, Singh said that since 2008, the Indian Navy has maintained an uninterrupted and active presence in volatile corridors such as the Gulf of Aden “without coercion or unilateral actions that undermine the rights of other nations”.

He also reiterated India’s support for a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, with peace and stability based on collective efforts rather than unilateral action.