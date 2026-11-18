India and Japan are set to review their bilateral defence ties and strategic cooperation as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for the fourth edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Singh and Jaishankar will co-chair the Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) with their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two-day visit comes a day after the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, Philippines and as India hosts a joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise involving the four member countries.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, is a strategic grouping focused on promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through cooperation in maritime security, technology, infrastructure and disaster response.

The India-Japan 2+2 dialogue follows the previous round held in New Delhi on August 20, 2024.

India and Japan will review the full range of bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchange views on regional and global developments and reaffirm their shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

The two sides are expected to discuss defence equipment and technology, maritime security, joint military exercises across all three services and defence industrial partnerships, it said.

Singh will also hold a bilateral meeting with Koizumi, while Jaishankar will hold the 19th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Motegi.

The meeting between Singh and Koizumi will be their third this year, following their engagements in New Delhi in August and on the sidelines of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October.

In a post on X ahead of the visit, Singh said India and Japan shared a common vision for a "free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific", grounded in mutual trust and democratic values.

He said he would review progress in defence and security cooperation and explore new opportunities to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security and regional stability.

Koizumi, replying to Singh's post, said he looked forward to discussing a range of issues, including maritime security cooperation.

He also said he would welcome the Indian minister to his hometown of Yokosuka and take him on a tour of a Mogami-class frigate.

Singh said on Wednesday that he was on his way to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's naval base at Yokosuka, adding that his Japanese counterpart was "playing the perfect host".

New Delhi and Tokyo will also review understandings reached during the 15th and 16th India-Japan annual summit meetings, held in August 2025 and July 2026, respectively.

Jaishankar will also participate in the third edition of Raisina Tokyo during the visit.

India and Japan share a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership" anchored in democratic values, mutual trust and respect for the rule of law, with both countries committed to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

The Indian Embassy in Japan said Ambassador Nagma Mallick welcomed Singh and Jaishankar on their arrival in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The visit comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the leaders of the US, Australia and Japan for the Quad summit in Manila on Tuesday.

India is also hosting the annual joint HADR exercise, 'Sahayata Setu', at the Air Force Station in Jamnagar from November 17 to 19.

The MEA said Australia, India, Japan and the US were participating as observers in the exercise, hosted by the Indian Air Force.

India, as chair of the Quad HADR Working Group, also convened a meeting to review progress in disaster response and strengthen cooperation in regional preparedness, it said.

The Quad's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) framework seeks to strengthen coordination among the four countries in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies.