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Rajnath Singh to unveil Land Warfare Doctrine at Army Commanders meet

The three-day Army Commanders' Conference began on Wednesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to release the Land Warfare Doctrine to prepare the Army for future conflicts.

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

The three-day Army Commanders' Conference began on Wednesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to release the Land Warfare Doctrine outlining the Army's preparedness for future conflicts.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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The three-day Army Commanders' Conference began here on Wednesday, during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the 'Land Warfare Doctrine' -- a vision document providing an overarching framework to prepare the force for challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts.

It brings together the senior leadership of the Indian Army to deliberate on the evolving security environment, operational preparedness, capability development and future-ready transformation initiatives, officials said.

Chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff, Gen Dhiraj Seth, the apex-level biannual forum is being held from October 21-23, the defence ministry said.

"With its comprehensive agenda, the conference will provide an important forum for the senior leadership of the Army to review ongoing initiatives, identify future thrust areas and formulate appropriate policy directions towards building a progressive, adaptive, technologically enabled and future-ready Indian Army," it said in a statement.

 

A key highlight of the conference will be the release of the Land Warfare Doctrine by the defence minister, the ministry said, adding that Singh will also deliver an address at the conference.

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"The doctrine will provide an overarching framework to prepare the Indian Army to meet the challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts," the statement said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, and Secretary (electronic and information technology) in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also deliver talks on contemporary security-related issues.

Singh will unveil the annual United Nations Journal and felicitate Indian Army personnel who have made notable contributions while serving as United Nations peacekeepers, recognising their exemplary service, professionalism and contribution to international peace and security under the United Nations banner, the ministry said.

To recognise excellence in environmental sustainability, resource management and the promotion of a strong aviation safety culture, the COAS will also confer awards for Green Military Stations and Aviation Flight Safety, it added.

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Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry Indian Army

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 9:01 PM IST