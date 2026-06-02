RudraM-II air-to-surface missile passes key flight test over Bay of Bengal

India on Tuesday achieved another milestone in its indigenous missile programme as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted flight tests of the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an airborne platform, validating the weapon's ability to strike targets with precision under demanding operational conditions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile was tested under extreme release conditions. The trial was designed to establish the performance of all critical subsystems across a challenging flight trajectory over the Bay of Bengal. The missile successfully navigated to a predefined target and achieved pinpoint accuracy.

Flight data captured by various tracking and monitoring systems deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha confirmed that all mission objectives were met.

The successful trial marks a significant step towards operationalising one of India's most advanced indigenous stand-off precision-strike weapons. RudraM-II has been developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with several other laboratories, including the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and ITR.

Public sector enterprises, development-cum-production partners, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness, the Missile System Quality Assurance Agency and a network of private industries also contributed to the programme.

RudraM-II is a next-generation air-launched missile designed primarily for suppression and destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD) missions. The missile can detect, track and destroy enemy air-defence radars, surface-to-air missile systems, command-and-control centres and other high-value ground targets from stand-off ranges, allowing fighter aircraft to engage hostile assets while remaining outside heavily defended zones.

"RudraM-II is a major advancement over the earlier RudraM-I anti-radiation missile. While RudraM-I has a strike range of around 150 km, RudraM-II can engage targets at distances of up to 300 km. The missile carries a warhead of approximately 200 kg and can attain terminal speeds of around Mach 5.5, enabling rapid engagement of enemy targets," said a defence scientist.

Defence sources said one of the key features of the missile is its advanced seeker. Besides passive homing capabilities that enable it to lock onto hostile radar emissions, RudraM-II is equipped with additional guidance technologies that allow it to continue pursuing its target even if enemy radar operators switch off their systems to evade attack. This capability significantly enhances the missile's effectiveness against modern integrated air-defence networks.

The missile was previously tested in its full operational configuration from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft in May 2024, when DRDO validated its propulsion system, control mechanisms and guidance algorithms. The latest trial under more demanding conditions is an important step towards eventual induction into the Indian Air Force, sources said.

Strategically, RudraM-II is expected to strengthen India's ability to conduct precision deep-strike operations and neutralise enemy air-defence systems during conflict conditions. Its extended range provides a significant stand-off advantage over several comparable anti-radiation missiles deployed in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF, defence public sector undertakings, development-cum-production partners and industry stakeholders for the successful achievement. He said the trials demonstrate the growing maturity of indigenous defence technologies and contribute significantly towards India's goal of Aatmanirbharta in advanced weapon systems.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated all teams associated with the programme, describing the successful flight tests as a major accomplishment for the country's indigenous missile development ecosystem.