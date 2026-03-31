Russian foreign minister to visit India on May 14-15 for Brics meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planning to visit New Delhi on May 14 and 15. The purpose of the visit will be to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Brics countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS.

As quoted by TASS, the Russian deputy Foreign Minister said, "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to take part in the Brics ministerial meeting on May 14-15 this year, which will determine the set and general outlines of the final documents that the Indian presidency will submit to the Brics summit."

TASS further reported that on the sidelines of Brics events, a separate working visit by Lavrov will take place to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other Indian officials.

As quoted by TASS, Rudenko said, "In connection with the Brics events, it is also planned to hold a separate working visit by Lavrov to India to meet with Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and other Indian officials."

India holds the Brics presidency in 2026. This group was founded in 2006, and in 2011, South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association in 2024.

Indonesia joined the Brics in 2025. Since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan have officially received the partner status and on January 17, Nigeria.

Earlier on March 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's anticipation for continued high-level diplomatic engagement with New Delhi, highlighting the enduring nature of the bilateral partnership.

In a video address to the participants of the 2nd International Conference "Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations," Lavrov stated, "We look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia in 2026."

The Foreign Minister noted that the relationship is built upon a "time-tested friendship" that "stands as a model of how interstate relations should be built - on equality, mutual trust and respect, and due regard for each other's interests."

This upcoming visit follows the significant diplomatic groundwork laid during President Vladimir Putin's trip to India in late 2025. Lavrov remarked, "Following President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi in December 2025, the alignment of Russia's and India's strategic objectives was reaffirmed, and a substantial package of documents, including policy documents, was signed."

He further emphasised the robust economic cooperation between the two nations, noting that "in 2025, bilateral trade reached approximately $60 billion." Looking ahead, he added, "Our leaders have reaffirmed the goal of reaching $100 billion by 2030."

To achieve these targets, Lavrov highlighted that both countries will "deepen cooperation in logistics, technology and investment, including through the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route." He also observed that "already today, 96 per cent of trade is conducted in national currencies.