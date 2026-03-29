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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sri Lankan President Dissanayake thanks PM Modi for fuel shipment

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake thanks PM Modi for fuel shipment

The Sri Lankan President also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his support

Modi, Narendra Modi, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Anura Kumara

Feb. 20, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.(File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending an oil shipment to ease the fuel supply disruptions in the Island nation caused by the West Asia conflict.

A shipment of 38,000 MT of fuel, comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, arrived in Colombo on Saturday, as an emergency support through the local operation of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Lanka IOC (LIOC).

"Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday," Dissanayake posted on social media.

 

The Sri Lankan President also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his support.

"My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination", he said.

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Earlier, Sri Lanka also held talks with Jaishankar to seek assistance on energy sustainability in view of the volatile situation in West Asia.

The LIOC had requested rescue supplies from India after encountering problems in securing fuel from their West Asian and Singapore suppliers.

Since March 15, Sri Lanka has imposed a quota for fuel to avoid long queues formed by hoarders.

Several who had hoarded fuel were charged in courts in different parts of the country.

The energy ministry had confirmed the availability of fuel until the end of May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi sri lanka India-Sri Lanka

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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