Statsguru: Defence tech firms spread wings as funding surges and R&D rises
India's defence technology sector has seen a sharp rise in startups and funding, supported by growing investments in indigenous manufacturing and innovation
Jayant Pankaj
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On June 10, the first made-in-India Airbus C-295 completed its maiden test flight in Gujarat, built at the Tata Advanced Systems Final Assembly Line. Defence technology firms in India are steadily growing.
Topics : Defence Technology Startups aerospace