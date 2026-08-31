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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Tata Advanced Systems to explore co-production of Javelin missiles in India

Tata Advanced Systems to explore co-production of Javelin missiles in India

TASL and the Javelin Joint Venture will explore final assembly and integration of the anti-tank missile rounds and component production capabilities in India

Source: US Army

Source: US Army

Martand Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a collaboration between two US-based manufacturers, to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India, according to a joint media statement released by the firms.
 
An AUR refers to the complete, ready-to-use Javelin missile round, including the missile and its integrated components. It is jointly produced by Raytheon, which manufactures the guidance electronics, and Lockheed Martin, which produces the sub-assembly kits, under the JJV responsible for the anti-tank missile system.
 
Under the agreement, TASL has been selected by the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) as its “prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts”. The two sides will explore establishing a “final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR” and “component production capabilities” in India.
 
 
The proposed arrangement would involve sub-assembly kits produced at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy, Alabama, and guidance electronics units manufactured at Raytheon’s facility in Tucson, Arizona, being shipped to India for final assembly and integration.
 
“This initiative brings critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India’s defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven, combat-ready capability for the Indian Armed Forces,” said Sukaran Singh, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

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Earlier procurement efforts
 
The MoU follows a government-to-government agreement on Friday between India and the US for the procurement of the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system for the Indian Army. The procurement is being undertaken through the US Foreign Military Sales route, with the Army signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, and is estimated at Rs 292 crore under the Emergency Procurement route. The quantity of missiles and launchers, however, has not been disclosed.
 
The Javelin is a medium-range, man-portable, shoulder-launched, fire-and-forget anti-tank weapon designed for infantry use. It can also be mounted on vehicles, aircraft and watercraft. With a maximum range of more than 4,500 metres, it is intended primarily to engage tanks and other armoured systems, but can also be used against bunkers. Its fire-and-forget capability allows the operator to fire and immediately relocate or take cover.
 
The Javelin system comprises two components: a reusable Lightweight Command Launch Unit or Command Launch Unit, and a round contained in a disposable launch-tube assembly.
 
The JJV has produced more than 55,000 Javelin missiles and over 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units so far.

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Topics : Tata Advanced Systems defence manufacturing defence manufacturing sector

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 6:05 PM IST