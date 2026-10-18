Trade to trust: India steps up neighbourhood play with economic support

Earlier this month, a joint working group on India-Bangladesh trade met in New Delhi for the first time in three years, discussing several key issues, including non-tariff barriers and port restrictions. The government has also named a seasoned neighbourhood specialist, Sudhakar Dalela, as India’s next envoy to Nepal, signalling a fresh push to strengthen ties with Kathmandu.

New Delhi is also discussing visits by the prime ministers of Nepal and Bangladesh — Balendra Shah and Tarique Rahman, respectively — before the end of the year. India had invited Rahman to attend the Brics Summit in mid-September, but the Bangladesh prime minister declined, preferring a standalone bilateral visit.

Meanwhile, the two countries are renegotiating the 30-year-old Ganga Water Sharing Treaty, which expires in December.

Engagement with other neighbours has gathered pace, too, particularly as the conflict in West Asia has exposed their vulnerability to energy supply disruptions. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bhutan on September 16-17, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh travelled to Sri Lanka from September 8-10, the first visit by an Indian defence minister to the island nation in 38 years.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Thimphu and Colombo in August.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India in April; Nepal’s Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle visited in September. Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing made a five-day official visit to India from May 30 to June 3.

Trade and investment ties with Afghanistan have also remained active, with the Indian government and industry chambers hosting ministerial and business delegations over the past year.

India's new envoy to Nepal The government, earlier this month, named Dalela, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, as India’s next ambassador to Nepal; he succeeds Naveen Srivastava. The appointment comes as both countries look to repair and deepen ties, with New Delhi signalling its intent by sending a senior diplomat with substantial experience of managing relations with Kathmandu.

Dalela is currently Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and led India’s successful hosting of the Brics Summit in mid-September.

Over a diplomatic career spanning more than three decades, he has served in Tel Aviv, Brasilia, Chicago, Washington DC, Geneva and Dhaka. He was India’s ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.

His experience extends to the highest levels of government and regional diplomacy. As director in the Prime Minister’s Office from 2009 to 2011, he focused on India’s engagement with its South Asian neighbours.

He served as director (North) in the MEA in 2006-07 and later as joint secretary (North) from 2016 to 2019, overseeing relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

Dalela has also worked as director (trade policy) in the Department of Commerce and served twice at India’s permanent mission to the World Trade Organization, including as deputy permanent representative from 2014 to 2016. In his current role, he handles economic diplomacy, development partnerships with countries in the Global South, ties with Africa, multilateral economic relations, and emerging strategic technologies.

The appointment comes as Nepal seeks closer economic ties with India.

During his September visit, Finance Minister Wagle discussed trade and investment with Indian leaders, including Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The two countries are considering changes to their trade treaty and ways to expand Indian investment, particularly in hydropower and connectivity.

Kathmandu also wants long-delayed bilateral projects completed.

A change of government offers an opportunity to move beyond the political baggage of previous administrations, some of which, particularly those backed by communist parties, portrayed India as a domineering neighbour.

Nepal is also pressing India to address long-standing requests for additional overflight routes and entry points. Existing connectivity includes two operational cross-border railway links, Jaynagar-Bijalpura and Jogbani-Nepal Customs Yard; three integrated check posts at Birgunj, Biratnagar and Nepalgunj; and the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline.

The economic stakes are considerable. India is Nepal’s largest trade and investment partner, and bilateral merchandise trade reached about $9.38 billion in 2025-26, accounting for more than 60 per cent of Nepal’s total external goods trade.

India was also Nepal’s largest export destination, absorbing more than 80 per cent of its merchandise exports during the year.

Financial support and fresh projects India has also continued to provide financial support to the Maldives. On September 17, the two governments settled the final $50 million tranche of treasury bills under a $150 million arrangement subscribed to by the State Bank of India (SBI). India absorbed the entire $45 million interest settlement.

New Delhi has also decided to roll over a ₹3,000 crore (nearly $315 million) currency swap facility to support the Maldivian financial system, and has subscribed to $350 million worth of treasury bonds valid until 2029 and 2030.

In Bhutan, Jaishankar and his counterpart jointly inaugurated or launched five development projects during the Indian minister’s September visit. Bhutan’s Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, D N Dhungyel, welcomed the active participation of Indian companies in the country’s hydropower sector.

The two countries have also moved to expand trade and physical connectivity.