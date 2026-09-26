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Trump shares Pak PM's UN speech thanking him for 'intervention' in 2025

The US president shared an 87-second clip in which Pakistan's prime minister credited Trump with helping halt Operation Sindoor and praised Army chief Asim Munir

Donald Trump,Trump

The US president, in his speech at the UN on Tuesday, had claimed that he helped settle eight wars, including the conflict between Pakistan and India (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump has shared on social media a video clip of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the United Nations, where he thanked the American leader's "timely intervention" in halting Operation Sindoor.

In the 87-second clip shared by Trump on Truth Social on Friday, Sharif refers to Operation Sindoor launched by India last May to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack as "external aggression" and credits Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir for his "courageous leadership".

Sharif thanked Trump's "resolute and visionary leadership" and "timely intervention" in saving millions of lives in South Asia.

Trump shared the video clip of Sharif's speech without any comments.

 

The US president, in his speech at the UN on Tuesday, had claimed that he helped settle eight wars, including the conflict between Pakistan and India.

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According to Trump, Sharif said that the US president was responsible for saving 30 million lives in South Asia. Trump also said that almost all the countries he mentioned had sent him letters thanking him for his role.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi has rejected Trump's claims and asserted that Operation Sindoor was paused following a request from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations to his counterpart in the Indian Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif Operation Sindoor India-Pakistan conflict India-Pak conflict

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 9:33 AM IST