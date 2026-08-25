US envoy hosts business roundtable in Hyderabad to expand commercial ties

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US Consul General Laura Williams convened a roundtable of top Indian industry leaders here to accelerate bilateral trade, secure high-tech supply chains, and expand US-India commercial ties.

The dinner (event) on Monday, commemorating the 250th anniversary of US independence, brought together top executives across defence manufacturing, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and technology to convert strategic bilateral policy into real-world business investments across South India, a release from the US Consulate General, Hyderabad said.

Ambassador Gor said the United States and India have been strategic allies for a long time.

"Gatherings like this exemplify how far the US-India partnership has moved beyond mere strategic alignment. It is a concrete architecture of cooperation spanning defense, technology, life sciences, and space. That architecture is built on the foundation of longstanding business-to-business partnerships between our two countries - partnerships that many of you have helped build, deal by deal", he said.

Ambassador Gor encouraged business leaders across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha to take advantage of policy frameworks like the TRUST Initiative, Pax Silica, the US-India COMPACT, and the US-India Strategic Mineral Recovery Initiative, as direct vehicles for investment, supply-chain partnership, and market access.

The event underscored the commitment of both nations to expand market access, deepen defence industrial co-production, and ensure the US-India economic partnership continues to deliver tangible results, the release added.