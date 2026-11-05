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US sanctions Indian businessman, wife for helping Iran evade oil curbs

The US has sanctioned Chandigarh-based businessman Suniel Kumar Sharma, his wife and several associated entities for allegedly helping Iran evade oil restrictions through fraudulent registrations

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US sanctions Indian businessman Suniel Kumar Sharma, his wife and associated entities over alleged links to Iran's oil trade and sanctions evasion network. | Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based businessman, his wife and several associated companies over allegations that they helped Iran evade international restrictions on its oil trade through fraudulent maritime registrations.
 
In a press release on Wednesday (local time), the US Department of the Treasury said the action was part of US President Donald Trump's Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign aimed at cutting off Iran's oil revenues and restricting its ability to finance its war with the US.
 

Who are the Indians targeted by the US?

 
The US Treasury said the sanctions targeted what it described as a 'vast criminal network' operated by Chandigarh-based businessman Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. The network allegedly supported Iran's shadow fleet through maritime fraud by providing false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum. Some of these vessels were allegedly operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies.
 
 
The action also covers two other Indian nationals, Ashwani Kumar Dhiman and Ishwinder Singh, who are accused of heading two businesses connected to the couple. Nine India-linked entities associated with Sharma have also been named in the sanctions.
 
Sharma's network allegedly claimed to provide flagging services on behalf of several countries and territories, including Aruba, Guyana, Mali, Mozambique, Malawi, Sint Maarten and Timor-Leste.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned individuals and businesses against supporting Tehran. "As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us," Bessent said. "We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air."
 

What do the US sanctions mean for the Indian entities?

 
Under the sanctions, the property and financial interests of the designated individuals and companies that fall within US jurisdiction will be frozen. US citizens and businesses are generally prohibited from conducting transactions with them unless authorised by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
 
The restrictions can also extend to other companies that are at least 50 per cent owned, directly or indirectly, by sanctioned individuals or entities. The Treasury said non-US individuals and businesses could also face consequences for facilitating transactions that violate US sanctions or helping others evade them.
 

Which other countries and entities have the US sanctioned?

 
Separately, Washington has targeted Turkey-based Fugo Ground Services, accusing it of providing ground-handling and other services to six US-sanctioned Iranian airlines. These include Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.
 
The US said the wider network helped Iran's shadow fleet transport oil while concealing the vessels' identities and ownership through fraudulent maritime documentation. Some of the ships allegedly operated on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies.

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 9:36 AM IST